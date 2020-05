TUCSON, Ariz. — A Veterans of Foreign Wars post near Avra Valley-Marana is offering free community meals.

The meals are to-go and they're distributed on a first come, first serve basis from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

So far, the volunteers have distributed thousands of meals since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals can pick-up a meal at VFW Post 5990 located at 15850 W El Tiro Rd.