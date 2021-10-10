Veterans recovery program lay to rest 28 unclaimed veterans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The southern Arizona Missing in America Project (MIAP) honored 28 deceased veterans Saturday at the veteran's memorial cemetery in Marana.

The veterans were all unclaimed, homeless or otherwise in need. Saturdays ceremony served as the last opportunity for the public to honor their service.

Assistant State Coordinator for MIAP Shaun Pfund said "You meet people of all walks of life from all over the country and we have this common thing of we want to give respect and render respect to our veterans and that is what we try and accomplish each and every time."

The ceremony also included military honors and a last roll call.

For more information about MIAP, visit here.

