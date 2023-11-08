Watch Now
Veterans job fair set to take place this morning on Tucson's Southside

Posted at 9:53 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 11:55:03-05

Veterans, active members of the military and their spouses are invited to the Kino Sports North Complex Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way, this morning, Wednesday, Nov. 8, for a Pima County Community Veterans Hiring Event.

The event will only be open to veterans, active members of the military and their spouses from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. the general public is also welcome.

The job fair will offer on-site interviews, possible contingency job offers, resume review and interviewing tips, and assistance with searching state job openings.

Information at bit.ly/40wkX9v

