Veteran, wife receive free home filled with special message

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One Arizona veteran and his wife will soon move into their new, disability-friendly home in Tucson.

It was all made possible through 'Operation Finally Home,' a program that builds disability accessible, mortgage-free homes for veterans and their families.

Sean and Bree Shields are the recipients of one of the homes.

Their home is custom built just for them and even has something special that can't be seen.

Bree Shields said "I think is really special is there are certain notes, there's a note over there, about a family and children and to think that that note is behind the wall where our children will be one day is just so special or to have an intentional note written on our island or in our master bedroom that specifically talks about the community will have the life that will be here. I think just knowing that that is on the foundation is so special and so fitting."

Sean and Bree are the first of eight families that will move into "Warrior Village."

The entire neighborhood will be made up of veterans and first responders.

