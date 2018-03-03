Veteran, single mom receives car donation

TUCSON, Ariz. - Donna Darnell, a U.S. Air Force veteran and single mom of three, was presented with keys to her newly donated car at the Cologuard Classic on Saturday morning.

Her family's vehicle broke down two years ago, and she and her sons have had to walk or rely on buses and transportation from friends.

Darnell has multiple service-connected medical and mental health challenges, according to a media release from Kimbriel Marketing. In addition, all three of her sons have been diagnosed with autism.

The car donated will help ease transportation as Darnell's medical issues are becoming more severe, and will allow her to spend more quality time with her family.

The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta was donated to Darnell by Caliber Collision and GEICO to thank and honor her service as part of the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program.