Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Veteran Rescue Mission works to help veterans get back on their feet

items.[0].image.alt
Ciara Encinas
Veteran Rescue Mission.jpg
Posted at 9:26 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 00:26:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Inside the Veteran Rescue Mission's thrift store, you’ll find Jon McLane working to make a difference.

"I was homeless and I just want to give them a glimpse of hope," said McLane.

McLane started the mission in 20-17.

“We have a homeless veterans transition center that's housed over 300 people over the past four years, and, and as people's rent of sorts, they all take a shift at the store once a week," he said.

Veterans like Leland McKirryher. He served in the Army for 18 years and is now benefiting from the organization.

“Pastor john actually saved my life,” said McKirryher. “I kick heroin and meth. I'm coming on nine months clean.”

After breaking the chains of his addiction, he’s working and has goals for the future.

“I would like to continue with this store. I've also want to become a mental health technician,” he said.

Pastor McLane said the mission has helped 300 veterans, but he knows there is more to help, especially with the ending of America's longest war.

"Coming from being an Iraqi combat veteran and being directly involved with this war [and] having a tough time recovering from that-- being homeless for many years," he explained.

The 9/11 terrorist attacks are why McLane served.

“I said I'm not going to join the military. I have no interest in that. I can do better but after 9/11 I saw what responsibility and what duty, and what I really had to do,” he recalled.

Both veterans make it clear there is help and McKirryher leaves those timid with this advice.

“You can't do it on your own,” he said.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.