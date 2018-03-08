Verizon's messaging app misspells Tucson in an emoji

TUCSON, Ariz. - Our smartphones have auto-correct, and sometimes it refers the wrong word, but you'd think a major company like Verizon would be on top of things.

The wireless company has personalized emojis for the city of Tucson in their messaging application, but made the common mistake of switching a couple letters around, resulting in "Tuscon."

We can give Verizon a break, though. Tucson is actually the second most misspelled city in the U.S., according to BrainJet.

Phoenix made the list as well, coming in at ninth. Check out the full list to see if you've been spelling the following cities correctly.

Pittsburgh, PA Tucson, AZ Cincinnati, OH Albuquerque, NM Culpeper, VA Asheville, NC Worcester, MA Manhattan, NY Phoenix, AZ Niagara Falls, NY

The misspelling is still available in Verizon's messaging app at last check, so take a look before they catch on and correct their mistake.