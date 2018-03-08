Verizon's messaging app misspells Tucson in an emoji

Matt Sterner
7:51 AM, Mar 8, 2018
36 mins ago

Verizon's messaging app misspells Tucson

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Our smartphones have auto-correct, and sometimes it refers the wrong word, but you'd think a major company like Verizon would be on top of things. 

The wireless company has personalized emojis for the city of Tucson in their messaging application, but made the common mistake of switching a couple letters around, resulting in "Tuscon."

We can give Verizon a break, though. Tucson is actually the second most misspelled city in the U.S., according to BrainJet

Phoenix made the list as well, coming in at ninth. Check out the full list to see if you've been spelling the following cities correctly. 

  1. Pittsburgh, PA
  2. Tucson, AZ
  3. Cincinnati, OH
  4. Albuquerque, NM
  5. Culpeper, VA
  6. Asheville, NC
  7. Worcester, MA
  8. Manhattan, NY
  9. Phoenix, AZ
  10. Niagara Falls, NY

 

The misspelling is still available in Verizon's messaging app at last check, so take a look before they catch on and correct their mistake. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top