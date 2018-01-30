Vendors and buyers pour into Tucson for gem shows

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - This is the time of year when Tucson really begins to sparkle as people come from all over the world for the Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase.

At the Tucson Convention Center vendors set up their booths Monday before the American Gem Trade Association Gem Fair opens Tuesday. AGTA CEO Douglas Hucker says the Tucson show is where many new jewelry fashions are born.

“There's always something new that's new and usual and edgy at this show because this is where it first comes out,” Hucker said. He added that this year’s big trends will not be known until the show opens and vendors set out their goods for the first time.

The show opens at TCC Tuesday and runs until Sunday afternoon.

The Tucson Police Department has assigned extra patrols to areas where gem shows are taking place.