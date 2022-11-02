Vehicle rollover leads to one death at I-10 near Benson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fatal crash occurred at I-10 near the city of Benson, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

One vehicle crossed from the eastbound side of the highway then rolled over to the other side, says DPS.

The vehicle came to a stop on the right lane and right shoulder, the driver was also ejected.

DPS says one lane is open in the area.

This article will be updated as more information is received.