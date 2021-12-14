Vehicle pursuit ends in crash on Grant Road, police investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a pursuit that resulted in a crash near Grant Road Tuesday.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of W. Grant Road and N. Fairview Avenue at around 1 p.m., leading to a pursuit that ended moments later near E. Grant Road and N. Highland Avenue, according to the department. The suspect, a male in his 30s then fled from the vehicle, shortly after a TPD K9 apprehended the suspect.

The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries and medics are examining him, police say. It is still being determined how the pursuit lead to the crash.

Police say officers have Grant Road shut down until further notice.

No further information was immediately released.

