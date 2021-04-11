Vehicle fire causes delays on I-10 near Rita Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vehicle fire is causing delays on Interstate 10 east of Tucson near Rita Road at milepost 273, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Sunday.

The vehicle fire is not blocking traffic but has caused a right-lane closure, ADOT says. The right lane will be closed for cleanup.

According to ADOT, the fire was extinguished.

At this time, there is no estimation of when the lane will reopen.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.