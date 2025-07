Tucson Police are investigating how a vehicle ended up in an empty pool at East Blacklidge Drive and North Walnut Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to TPD, the vehicle lost control, drove through the fence of a nearby home and into the pool.

The female driver left the scene on foot with two young children, who were also in the vehicle.

They were located nearby.

Two of the vehicle's occupants were transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The investigation is ongoing.