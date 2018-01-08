Woman intentionally crashes vehicle into TPD gate

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A vehicle struck and significantly damaged a gate at TPD's Westside Substation Monday morning at 5:40 a.m.

According to TPD, a Community Service Officer was in the secure parking lot before the start of his shift when he noticed a vehicle traveling towards the gate at a high rate of speed. The gate was knocked out of its track and flew across the parking lot.

The CSO was not injured in the collision.

The woman driving the vehicle has been identified as 51-year-old Michele Murphy. She was later taken into custody.

Detectives were able to determine that the act was intentional and not an accident.

Murphy was charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage.