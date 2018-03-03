Vehicle crashes into McDonald's at Tanque Verde and Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. - Multiple agencies are investigating an incident involving a vehicle that crashed into the McDonald's at Tanque Verde and Kolb.

According to Sgt. Dugan with TPD, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Kolb and as they were turning left onto Tanque Verde, the vehicle lost control and hit a pedestrian on the corner. Dugan says the vehicle continued moving and crashed through the fence near McDonald's.

At least three people have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Skaggs says to expect traffic restrictions for at least an hour.