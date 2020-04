TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash in downtown Tucson Tuesday that is blocking a streetcar.

PCSD says deputies attempted a traffic stop around 1:42 p.m. in the area of Broadway Boulevard and Scott Avenue.

The suspect vehicle ended up colliding with another vehicle.

PCSD says the suspect was taken into custody.

Restrictions are expected for the next two hours, according to a tweet from Tucson Streetcar.

The investigation is still ongoing.