Vandals spray paint swastikas, profanities on school building near northwest side

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking to identify a suspect or suspects connected to the vandalism of a school on the northwest side Monday.

Deputies responded to the the Sonoran Desert Academy, located at 2335 West Sunset Road around 7:15 a.m. for a report of vandalism, PCSD says. Upon arrival, deputies found several areas of the school had been spray-painted with profanities and swastikas.

PCSD says, in part:

Our Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the case. We have zero-tolerance for this type of crime. Detectives are searching for information that may lead to the apprehension of the people responsible for the damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 88-CRIME.