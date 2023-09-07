Vandalized: Sahuarita Food Bank trailer's brake line cut

Leaders of the Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center were surprised and saddened a couple of weeks ago after finding someone had cut the brake lines to the bank's new trailer.

The trailer, part of its Project AZUL initiative, was equipped with computers and satellite internet to make programs, like G.E.D. classes, available to folks in rural areas.

Nathan Watts, rural program coordinator for the food bank, said such an act wouldn't stop the bank from helping others.

"When something like this happens, we are disappointed, but we know we have to continue our mission because people are counting on us," he said. "It is on us to rally around each other and rally around our community."

A local business, Professional Trailer Repair, stepped in and fixed the brakes for free.

Anyone with information should contact Sahuarita Police.