Vandalism closes Barrio Charro

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The popular Tucson restaurant Barrio Charro has lost over $10,000 worth of business because of vandalism.

The restaurant, is temporarily closed.

The General Manager tells KGUN9 the vandalism happened Tuesday night when culprits broke the lock on the power source outside the restaurant, and then shut off the power. Since that power source controls the freezer and fridges, their food went bad.

"It's a shame you have to go out and create your own fun destruction," General Manager and chef Julian Alarcon said. "You are hurting people and you don't want to do that right now. There is a lot of people out there suffering and this hurts us."

Barrio Charro plans to reopen on Friday, April 16, at 11 A.M. To make up for lost revenue, the restaurant is extending its hours to 8 P.M. on April 16 only.

