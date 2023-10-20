Vandalism acts in last month have affected Cox services in Vail area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cox Communications has had three acts of vandalism to its aerial network in the last few weeks that have impacted services for its Vail customers.

"In the past month we have experienced three instances of vandalism to our aerial network in remote areas outside of Vail," a Cox Communications news release said. "Unfortunately, this vandalism has impacted the services of our customers in Vail. In each case, our teams were immediately deployed and worked around the clock to repair and restore service as quickly as possible, although the damage in each case was extreme and took our crews time to repair."

The Cox security team is conducting an investigation, working with the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Tucson Police Department, to identify the vandals, according to the news release. Cox is also conducting physical reviews of the network in the Vail area to assure there is no additional damage.