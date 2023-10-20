Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Vandalism acts in last month have affected Cox services in Vail area

Axios-Cox Enterprises
RIC FELD/AP
One of the buildings of the Cox Communications campus is surrounded by foliage in Atlanta on, Aug. 2, 2004. (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File)
Axios-Cox Enterprises
Posted at 5:00 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 08:00:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cox Communications has had three acts of vandalism to its aerial network in the last few weeks that have impacted services for its Vail customers.

"In the past month we have experienced three instances of vandalism to our aerial network in remote areas outside of Vail," a Cox Communications news release said. "Unfortunately, this vandalism has impacted the services of our customers in Vail. In each case, our teams were immediately deployed and worked around the clock to repair and restore service as quickly as possible, although the damage in each case was extreme and took our crews time to repair."

The Cox security team is conducting an investigation, working with the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Tucson Police Department, to identify the vandals, according to the news release. Cox is also conducting physical reviews of the network in the Vail area to assure there is no additional damage.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Team Near You

Team Near You