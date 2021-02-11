Menu

Van hits cow in Cochise County, young child dies in crash

Posted at 7:06 AM, Feb 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-11 09:06:03-05

PEARCE, Ariz. (AP) — Cochise County Sheriff’s officials say a child is dead after a crash involving a cow. They say a van was traveling on State Route 191 near Pearce late Monday when it hit a cow that was in the road.

The van then hit a vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction. Sheriff’s officials say a 4-year-old in the vehicle suffered fatal injuries and died at a hospital. The child’s gender wasn’t immediately released. Authorities say the driver of the van suffered injuries that weren’t life threatening.

