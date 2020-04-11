Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Value Veggies holds fresh produce annual fundraiser

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Christopher Furlong
<p>Fruit and vegetables are displayed for sale at a shop.</p>
More local farmers selling veggies online
Posted at 4:36 PM, Apr 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-11 19:36:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Value Veggies held its fresh produce annual fundraiser Saturday.

For a donation of $8 people could get a 20 pound box of vegetables and fruit.

The organization was also delivering the veggies to customers who were worried to leave their homes.

Executive director of god's cast Debbie Struble said "To go into the grocery store is scary enough but you can find a bell pepper for a dollar plus, we have bell peppers, we have today tomatillos, we have a little mini watermelon, we've got yellow squash, zucchini, cucumbers, we have a honeydew melon for people, so all of that in a huge box is such a deal."

All the proceeds go to their food pantry. The pantry serves approximately 300 families a week with free food, hygiene items, and non-perishable food items.

To find more information on Value Veggies or the next produce sale, visit here.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.