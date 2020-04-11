Value Veggies holds fresh produce annual fundraiser

TUCSON, Ariz. — Value Veggies held its fresh produce annual fundraiser Saturday.

For a donation of $8 people could get a 20 pound box of vegetables and fruit.

The organization was also delivering the veggies to customers who were worried to leave their homes.

Executive director of god's cast Debbie Struble said "To go into the grocery store is scary enough but you can find a bell pepper for a dollar plus, we have bell peppers, we have today tomatillos, we have a little mini watermelon, we've got yellow squash, zucchini, cucumbers, we have a honeydew melon for people, so all of that in a huge box is such a deal."

All the proceeds go to their food pantry. The pantry serves approximately 300 families a week with free food, hygiene items, and non-perishable food items.

To find more information on Value Veggies or the next produce sale, visit here.