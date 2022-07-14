Vail Unified School District hires 188 new teachers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As many schools across the country struggle to hire teachers, the Vail School District is having record breaking hires by adding 188 new teachers to the district this upcoming school year.

"I've always said I've always wanted to be a teacher. My grandma would pick me up from school when I was little, and I would teach her what I was taught that day and my mom's a teacher too," Kat Kirby, said. "So I have a whole family of teachers."

Kirby is one of 188 new teachers the Vail Unified School District has hired for this upcoming school year.

This is Kirby's first job teaching. With school starting on Monday, she like many of her future students is a bit nervous.

"Teaching in front of the kids. So it's a little nerve wracking at first just having all of these like, eyes looking at you," Kirby said. "But I know with time, I'll just get used to it and it'll be okay."

Teachers are in high demand with several districts throughout our state struggling to staff every classroom.

"It was overwhelming because there's a lot of schools that need teachers," Kirby said. "And again, like narrowing it down was hard but just doing the research was easier."

Another new teacher on the roster this year is Erin Wilkinson. Wilkinson has taught over two decades. She says being a teacher can be tough especially in the aftermath of the pandemic.

"It seems to like it has evolved quite a bit from when I first started," Wilkinson said. "I feel like education has become more student centered, rather than teacher centered, working with kids based on where they're at, rather than where we want them to be."

While the job can be tough, she says it's very rewarding.

"I think that helping kids grow. Helping students become better than they were yesterday," Wilkinson said. "Those things are an amazing blessing if you're willing to accept kind of the challenges."

Currently VUSD is looking to hire six more teachers for the school year.

For other schools looking to their success on hiring, district officials give credit to their 'A' plus ratings for several schools in the area.