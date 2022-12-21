Vail teen sentenced until adulthood for murder of mother

A teenager from Vail has been sentenced to prison until he's 18 for the murder of his own mother.
In Jan. 2022, Tucson police arrested the then 13-year-old boy for beating his mom, 60-year-old Mary Aniuu, to death.
The teen was sentenced to the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections by a Pima County Superior Court judge.
The boy will be evaluated for treatment and must be in secure care to protect the community, according to the judge.
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.