Vail teen sentenced until adulthood for murder of mother

A teenager from Vail has been sentenced to prison until he's 18 for the murder of his own mother.

In Jan. 2022, Tucson police arrested the then 13-year-old boy for beating his mom, 60-year-old Mary Aniuu, to death.

The teen was sentenced to the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections by a Pima County Superior Court judge.

The boy will be evaluated for treatment and must be in secure care to protect the community, according to the judge.