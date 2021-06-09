Vail schools will not require masks when students return in July

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Vail School District Board voted Tuesday to no longer require face masks when students return to school.

When school starts July 19, students will have the option to wear a mask.

VUSD Superintendent John Carruth says there will be no discussion of vaccines. He says that is the parents choice.

There were nearly 50 people in attendance at Tuesday's board meeting.

To watch the meeting, click here.

