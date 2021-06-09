Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Vail schools will not require masks when students return in July

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Students, school
Posted at 9:39 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 00:39:01-04

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Vail School District Board voted Tuesday to no longer require face masks when students return to school.

When school starts July 19, students will have the option to wear a mask.

VUSD Superintendent John Carruth says there will be no discussion of vaccines. He says that is the parents choice.

There were nearly 50 people in attendance at Tuesday's board meeting.

To watch the meeting, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!