Vail School District expects bus route delays due to rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thunderstorms in Tucson could impact bus routes for the Vail School District Friday.

According to a Facebook post, areas impacted include south of Interstate 10 and through the Rincon Valley.

"We are currently assessing the impact on bus routes. If you live in an area that is prone to road closures due to flooding, you can assume that bus routes will be delayed or unavailable this morning," the district said.

All schools will be open today and start on time.

The school said it is understood that there may be late parent drop-offs and late buses.