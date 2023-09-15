Vail community event promises fun, food, life lessons

Enjoy a hot dog, jumping castles and learn some life lessons at Vail Family Connections Day, taking place at Mica Mountain High School, 10800 E. Valencia Road this Saturday, Sept. 16.

The event, a collaboration between Vail School District, the local faith community and the Vail School District Foundation, begins at 8:30 a.m. with free grab-and-go breakfast sandwiches, followed by breakout sessions on topics ranging from vaping and yoga, to managing money for teens and job interview training.

Once you learn a thing or two, you can celebrate the rest of the day during the event's Fun Fest picnic lunch. Free food, cotton candy, face painting, family photos and more are on tap. That part of the day begins at 11:15 a.m.

