Vaccines for kids: What you need to know

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Vaccines for kids five to eleven roll out Sunday and Pima County has been preparing for weeks.

"Pima County in coordination with pediatrics offices, and hospitals and other agencies ordered a total of 11,400 for this week. So that can be the first shipments coming into the county," said Spencer Graves, program coordinator.

Graves said parents can find where they can get those doses on the county’s website.

“The more demand there is they will try to allocate more to the counties that are seeing that increased demand,” explained Graves.

Graves said there isn’t a shortage— you just might have to wait until the next allotment comes in.

“The locations are going to be widespread throughout the county and we're trying to make it as easy for you as possible," said Graves.

The county’s allotment doesn’t account for the doses local pharmacies will also get from the Federal government. You can find a pharmacy on vaccines.gov.

The website will pull up pharmacies near you where you can schedule an appointment.

As for if the vaccine is safe, Graves said yes.

“That's the only reason why they did authorize this. So, you can be assured that when you go and get the vaccine for your child it will be effective and safe. If there are any issues, there are medical providers on-site," said Graves.

There have been 4,251 COVID-19 cases in Pima County schools and 126 outbreaks.

“The faster we can get these vaccines out into the five to 11 age range will definitely help protect the youth that are going into the schools right now. We saw effectiveness in the 12 to 18 population, so we're really hoping that we can get out as soon as possible to stop the spread of COVID especially in the classrooms,” said Graves.

