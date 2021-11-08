Utility work leads to Sky Harbor outage, some power restored

PHOENIX (AP) — Some operations have resumed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after maintenance work led to a power outage, disrupting service at two terminals.

Airport officials said there was still no power Monday in some parts of Terminal 4 including one major checkpoint. According to Arizona Public Service, a crew was doing scheduled maintenance work around 8 a.m. when an electrical equipment failure occurred. One worker was hurt and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The outage caused delayed flights for American and Southwest, two of the busiest airlines, at Terminal 4 and 3. APS was able to restore power to Terminal 3 an hour later.

----

