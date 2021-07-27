Watch
Utility trench causes a sinkhole on Valencia Road

The Pima County Department of Transportation confirmed Monday that there is a issue with a utility trench which has caused a sinkhole on Valencia Road near Mica Mountain High School.
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jul 26, 2021
Contracting crews are on site to place plates over the area to help with traffic flow, according to PDOT. Traffic delays may be expected, but traffic control is set up to slow vehicles.

PDOT says there will be an investigation for the cause of the issue.

For updates on current road conditions or road closures, click here.

