Utility regulators OK lower funding for transition from coal

Posted at 12:00 PM, Nov 03, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Tribal grassroots groups say the Arizona Corporation Commission has approved a portion of the recommended funding for tribal and rural communities to transition from coal economies.

Navajo grassroots groups say a judge overseeing the proceedings had recommended a minimum payment of $50 million to the Navajo Nation, nearly $1.7 million to the Hopi Tribe and $5 million to Navajo County communities. But the groups say the commission voted Tuesday to give the communities far less.

The commission is meeting this week as part of proceedings for a rate increase request from Arizona Public Service Co.

