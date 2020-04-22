USGS: 3.5 magnitude earthquake reported near Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ariz. — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in southeastern Arizona Tuesday night.
According to the USGS, the quake occurred around 6 p.m., around 30 miles northeast of Douglas, Arizona.
There were no reports of any damage.
