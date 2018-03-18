US Secretary of the Interior visits the Arizona border

Sasabe, Arizona - US Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, visited the Arizona border for the first time since assuming his position as the head of the department.

One of the things he pointed was the amount of litter and evidence of foot traffic that could be seen while he was touring alongside border patrol agents on horseback.

Zinke also expressed the importance of working side by side with the Department of Homeland Security to build a secure wall while taking possible environmental affects into account.

"Although we are the property they are the lead, and making sure that our border is secure and it requires multiple government agencies working together."

Although Zinke did not go into detail on his plan, he did speak on the dangers of undocumented immigrants crossing the border.

"And there's a lot of bad people that come across with weapons and drugs and things and we have to make sure we secure the border and it's important that we all work together to do it."

The Center for Biological Diversity also weighed in on Zinke's visit and said he made a pony show out of it.

"Public lands, people and animals are being sacrificed for Trump’s nativist campaign promise. Zinke is pandering and preening for cameras in a place he knows nothing about, while resistance to this destructive border wall grows stronger every day.”