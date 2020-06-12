US Forest Service: Show appreciation for firefighters with signs, flyers

TUCSON, Ariz. — Want to show your appreciation for firefighters battling the Bighorn Fire?

The U.S. Forest Service says it's received lots of inquiries from members of the community who want to show their support for firefighters with donations of food or other supplies. Officials say they can't accept those types of donations, as food intake and diets are strictly managed for crews in the field.

Instead, the Forest Service asks members of the public to create signs and flyers to show their appreciation for firefighters. In fact, some members of the community are planning to do just that outside of Catalina State Park Friday night, where crews have set up their main headquarters.

A group is planning to meet at around 7 p.m. on the corner of Oracle and Innovation Parkway. Anyone who wants to show their support should bring signs and noisemakers, and practice good social distancing by wearing masks and taking other precautions.