US allocates $54M for forest restoration work in Arizona

Flagstaff
Posted at 1:04 PM, Nov 11, 2021
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The head of the U.S. Forest Service says the agency is allocating $54 million for forest restoration work in northern Arizona.

Forest Service Chief Randy Moore announced the funding decision Tuesday in Flagstaff during a meeting with two members of the state’s congressional delegation and numerous other officials. The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the $54 million allocation for the recently started federal fiscal year will pay for work to protect communities and watersheds from wildfires.

The funding announcement follows the Forest Service's September cancellation of a contract for a larger restoration project in Coconino, Kaibab, Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves forests.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

