Upgrades on Houghton Road expected to be complete by 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The pandemic wasn't enough to slow down a Tucson road improvement project for more than a decade in the making -- that's the upgrades to Houghton Road.

The project was approved back in 2006, and is being completed in eight phases.

This year, crews are working on a stretch of Houghton Road from Marianne Clevenland Way to Valencia Road. It's the sixth stretch of Houghton to be improved under this project.

TDOT Mike Graham said "As we complete these projects along the corridor, it's six lanes throughout and it will be a great benefit to the traveling public out there we have so much growth that is occuring out on the southeast side of Tucson that many of the people out there that have been out on Houghton for quite a long time or they are anxious they want to get these projects complete to help their commute."

The entire Houghton project is expected to be completed in early 2022.