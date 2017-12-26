TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Tucson Police Department received several new grants from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety focusing specifically on improving traffic safety and investigations into traffic crashes.

The first grant is for $10,070 to train Traffic Investigators how to better analyze fatal and serious injury collision sites.

The second is a Collision Investigation Equipment Grant for $30,000. This money will purchase a FARO Technologies 3D crime scene scanner to take thousands of point readings in a matter of minutes so investigators can re-visit a crime scene digitally.

The third road safety grant is for $42,910 and will help the Tucson Police Department inform the public about seatbelt violations and the importance of child restraints.

The grant money will be supplied through September of 2018.