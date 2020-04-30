UPDATE: Tiger statue returned to Trail Dust Town unharmed

TUCSON, Ariz. — The tiger has returned!

Trail Dust Town's popular tiger statue has been returned to Tucson's east side shopping village.

According to a post from Trail Dust Town, the figure returned this afternoon around 1:30 p.m. after being reported stolen Monday.

The tiger has less paint but is undamaged.

The person(s) who stole the statue were not identified. On Monday Trail Dust Town did say they if it was returned unharmed, it would not press charges.

"The tiger is “off-exhibit” right meow and resting after his stressful cat-napping. Thank you for all the shares and comments. We are certain that is the reason he was returned to us," Trail Dust Town said on Facebook.