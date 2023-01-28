Unscrewed Theater celebrates 9th anniversary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Unscrewed Theater celebrated its ninth year in Tucson since first opening its doors in 2014.

The theater is known for its improv shows, which showcase community talent through art and entertainment, all ran by volunteers.

An anniversary show was held Jan. 27 and there will be a special raffle Jan. 28, with tickets available online.

"The togetherness, its like the acceptance and the support and that it's mutual, it's not just one sided. To me the people here have been very humble and that means a lot to me, the humility that's here," said Caroline Ragao, a volunteer at the theater.

KUNG 9's own April Madison, Reyna Preciado and Tina Giuliano participated in the event, which can be seen in the video above.

"Unscrewed Theater is dedicated to teaching and showcasing the art of improvisational theater as well as other unique forms of live entertainment. We foster a safe and supportive atmosphere in which artists can grow and explore their talent. We provide a venue to showcase these talents as to enrich our community through the art," writes the theater on their website.

The theater has a family friendly show every Friday and Saturday, but if you can't make it then the shows are also livestreamed on their website.