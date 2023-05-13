Watch Now
University of Arizona to open new facility for research of sleep and circadian rhythm

Previously, researchers conducted their work in a space above a Tucson bar and grill
Posted at 10:06 AM, May 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-13 13:06:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona will open a new facility to research sleep, circadian rhythm and neuroscience in Tucson on May 15.

The Center for Sleep, Circadian and Neuroscience Research features state-of-the-art technology and was built with a $5 million construction grant, which the university announced in August of 2022.

The work at the facility aims to improve understanding of diseases. Previously, UArizona researchers conducted their work in a space above a Tucson bar and grill.

“The Center for Sleep, Circadian and Neuroscience Research’s new location and facilities will allow us to find new solutions to critical sleep issues, improving health and human potential for all,” said Michael D. Dake, MD, senior vice president for the University of Arizona Health Sciences.

The new 9,755-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will allow for continuous monitoring of the environment of each room using sensors. The data will be recorded using computerized software.

The facility will allow for short- and long-term experimentation that could simulate conditions in the International Space Station or future space missions.

The Center will host an open house with tours at 4 p.m. on May 15. The new facility is located at 1501 N. Campbell Avenue.

“We spend a third of our lifetimes sleeping,” said Sairam Parthasarathy, MD, director of the UArizona Health Sciences Center for Sleep and Circadian Sciences. “Sleep is important not only for the brain and mental health, but also for the body and every organ system.”

Additional details are available at healthsciences.arizona.edu

