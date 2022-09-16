University of Arizona to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona says COVID-19 vaccines will be available to the public on campus from Sept. 19 to Sept 20.

The Pima County Health Department and Premiere Medical Group USA will be holding a vaccination clinic at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center at 640 N. National Championship Drive.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available and walk-ins are welcome.

Other COVID-19 vaccine locations can be found here.