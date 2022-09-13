University of Arizona to establish new Center for East Asian Studies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona says it will be establishing a new Center for East Asian Studies, with $5.9 million in funding coming from a federal Title VI grant.

This is the fourth center for cultural teachings following the Center for Latin American Studies, Center for Middle Eastern Studies and Center for Educational Resources in Culture, Language and Literacy.

"In our increasingly globalized world, the study of foreign languages and international cultures is as critical as ever," explained UArizona President Robert C. Robbins. "This is a proud area of strength for the UArizona, and this new funding will allow us to continue as a world leader in international and foreign language teaching, research, and scholarship."

Funding from the Title VI grant, as part of the U.S. Department of Education, is to be used for support in teaching, research and outreach programs.

