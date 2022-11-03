University of Arizona program to help grow businesses on tribal lands

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A University of Arizona program has expanded to help members of native Arizona tribes grow their businesses.

The program, Native FORGE, is an expansion of Arizona FORGE. Arizona FORGE has helped many local entrepreneurs establish and expand their businesses.

"Given the different experiences entrepreneurs are having, whether they are a startup or are already established, they will be going through different training. Some of that will be along the lines of finance and accounting. Some of that may be marketing. Some of it may be investments and what that process looks like," said Native FORGE Mentor in Residence, Rafael Tapia.

Arizona FORGE has partnered with the San Carlos Apache Tribe. Five entrepreneurs from the tribe were selected to receive free business mentorship over the next five years.

"On the San Carlos Apache Tribe we have several small businesses that are willing to grow and develop there. This will help them grow more and understand the development of their business," said San Carlos Apache Tribe member and marketplace manager, Alice Juan.

The program is funded by a $500,000 matching grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

"What I want to gain from this program is the necessary tools to expand and create more opportunity for my community," said San Carlos Apache Tribe member and Apache Fuel and Public Management founder, Tristan Sneezy.