University of Arizona program offers fast track to teaching degree

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — School hallways and classrooms are empty, but in a few weeks students will return for the start of the year. At the same time, Mark Anthony Ferguson will launch his teaching career.

"I'm looking forward to the kids. I love working with kids. I love helping shape young minds," said Ferguson.

Ferguson is a student in the University of Arizona's Pathways to Teaching program.

"The idea of being able to put into practice what I'm learning every day was really neat to me," said Ferguson.

The fast track 17 month program helps students earn a bachelor's degree in elementary education. The learning takes place in real classrooms around Southern Arizona.

"The majority of our candidates come with background experience already in the classroom. They may be serving as a substitute in the district. They may be a paraprofessional in the district already. In some way they are already connected and know that they want to pursue teaching because they love it," said Pathways to Teaching Co-Director, Maria Orozco.

Students even receive a stipend of $1,000 per month while completing the program.

"The support I got, not only from my family but through the University of Arizona, was just tremendous," said Pathways to Teaching student, Noel Dowell.

Dowell will also start teaching this Fall.

"At the start of the school year I will be a first grade teacher at Robles Elementary," said Dowell.

She's excited to fill an important role in her own community.

"When we're working on something and you see that little light bulb go off in their eyes. They know they got this. That is the moment I can't wait for. I'm ready," said Dowell.

The Pathways to Teaching program is accepting applications for new students to begin in January 2023.