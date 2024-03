University of Arizona Police have posted an off-campus shooting alert at the intersection of East Helen Street and North Euclid Avenue.

Tucson Police have closed Euclid Avenue in all directions, according to the alerts. There are no known threats to the campus at this time.

Tucson Police said via email that a teen male was found shot at the scene and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing.