UArizona receives rare mineral to be displayed at the Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UArizona is showing one of the biggest pieces of stibnite ever found.

This rare mineral is opaque and metallic gray with long crystals shaped like spears.

This particular sample was taken from a mine in China 21 years ago.

Stibnite crystals are usually broken apart, which is what makes one this big especially unique.

Dr. Robert Lavinsky found it and decided to donate it, saying Tucson is the perfect home for his discovery.

"He came here because of the Gem and Mineral Show and he has been working with the University of Arizona for many years." Elliott Chau, Interim Senior Vice President for Reasearch told KGUN9. "He saw this sample and he decided he wanted to bring it to a museum where people can enjoy something of this scale."

You can check out the crystal at the University's Gem and Mineral Museum.