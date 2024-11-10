U of A students bringing VR to Dusk

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN). — Dusk Music Festival returns to Jácome Plaza this weekend for its eighth annual event. You'll also be able to experience some virtual reality created by 15 different immersive art students from the University of Arizona.

“I foster this relationship with the U of A to try and get students to have their art out in the real world and give them more reasons to keep pursing their passion for art," said Anahi Berrellez, an arts coordinator at Dusk.

Berrellez, an alum from the U of A, said she's excited for people to enter a "retro grandma’s living room” and "see a whole other world in the virtual reality."

Athena Kehoe Experience the VR in the "retro grandma’s living room.”

Festival Director and one of the co-founders of Dusk, Page Repp, explained “when people come in here and see what we do with this plaza it blows everybody’s mind. Music can transport you anywhere you want to be, and we do that same thing to the site.”

“With U of A students and other local artists, we’re able to offer them a stipend to design and create these large-scale pieces that transform the space,” Repp explains, “we pay them so that technically makes them professionals as well.”

Berrellez explained that every year, they put out an application for all artists to put their designs and ideas in. "I see what will be the most exciting for the year and we try to get as many artists in as we can," she explained.

Repp also explained there is a third local stage that anybody can enjoy. Yes, that means it is free!

“Being able to give people on a local level that opportunity to really just get off the ground is what excites me the most," Repp said. The free, third stage will be showcasing all local artists and bands.