Outstanding Student: U of A Finance grad passionate about entrepreneurship

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona’s Commencement is this Friday, May 16. Ahead of that, we’re highlighting a few graduates who are getting ready to start their lives at the top of their field.

Zane Hasan, born and raised in Tucson, discovered his interest in finance with some help from his family.

“Over Covid, me and my mom got into stocks and stuff and I was like this is actually kinda fun, and then I got into learning how you can grow your money, things like that, and it just grew from there,” he says.

Hasan says he is passionate about helping other people.

"I got a job that helps students start businesses or ventures, things like that," he says. "And I was like I really wanna help people do that as well, more from a financial aspect, like how can they get money to start businesses or whatever they want to do.”

Hasan is a young entrepreneur who has started his own online thrift clothing store. His next chapter takes him to the National Bank of Arizona after graduation. His advice for future wildcats, he explains, is simple.

"Just start. That doesn’t even mean going out and starting your business but just looking up what would it be like to open a business or what you do in finance, taking a small step like that,” he says.

Athena Kehoe Sit-down with Zane Hasan

Hasan acknowledges the challenges of young entrepreneurs, like college or high school students, who want to start a business.

"It's especially hard for them because one, they're younger, so people might not be as willing to raise capital for them, and two, they might not have as much knowledge how to do that or use that money as effectively,” he explains.