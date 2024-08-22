Like a good neighbor: How the UA keeps the peace with surrounding communities

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Jim Glock has been a resident of West University Neighborhood since 1988. He also happens to be the treasurer of the West University Neighborhood Association.

"You don’t live in this neighborhood if you don’t love being in an urban environment, being near the university, and being near downtown," Glock explains.

The Campus Community Relations Committee aims to keep a healthy relationship between the U of A and neighborhood associations that surround the campus. They meet once a month and are getting ready for the new Fall semester starting soon.

“At the beginning of the school year, the traffic does pick up until the students realize they can’t find parking," Glock says. The Neighborhood Parking Program allows residents in neighborhoods that are close to the university to get permits to park outside of their homes on the streets.

“Since many of the homes in the neighborhood were built before the car was invented, they don’t have off street parking. It allows us to reserve the parking along the front of our homes for us," Glock says.

U of A Spokesperson, Mitch Zak, explains “being part of that organized effort is important because we meet monthly during the school year to basically share ideas and get feedback and make adjustments to ensure that issues don’t turn into problems.”

