From Wildcats to Graduates: U of A seniors take the field one last time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s the day every graduate waits for: when family and friends gather to celebrate their hard work and achievements over the years!

The University of Arizona Commencement will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Arizona Stadium on Friday, May 16.

For graduate Samantha Marlowe, she says being able to celebrate with her peers is what she is looking forward to the most.

“I’m going to miss this so much, it still doesn’t feel real," she says "I’m like should I attend grad school because I just don’t want to leave, it’s so much fun here. So yeah, it is really bittersweet.”

Marlowe has landed a job in Florida after graduation. She majored in Film & Television.

Free parking will be available at all university surface lots and garages. Seating is first come, first served. The stadium will be enforcing its clear bag policy upon entering. Arizona Stadium's Gate 7 opens at 5:30 p.m. for early access. All of the other gates will open to the public at 6:30 p.m..

Athena Kehoe Gifts available to purchase at UA Mall

Jason Gadd is from Goodyear, AZ, and focused his education on Agricultural Technology Management. His advice for incoming college students is, "Just being yourself I would say, don’t try to be someone that other people want you to be, just do you.”

Matan Lagando is from Houston, and is grateful his family can join him in this special night.

“I’ve only seen them a few times over the last few years, going home to visit, or them visiting here, so it’s really great having my family here to celebrate with me,” he says.

The event will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person. Gifts will be available for purchase the day of commencement, outside the stadium entrance gates.