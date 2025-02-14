Dancing for a cause; Esperanza dance project sheds light on sexual violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Esperanza Dance Project is using movement to empower survivors of sexual trauma and raise awareness of gender-based violence.

On Wednesday, the organization will host the Tucson chapter of One Billion Rising, a global campaign dedicated to ending gender-based violence through activism and dance.

The event takes place on the University of Arizona campus at 4:30 p.m., just east of Old Main.

Organizers say they hold this gathering every year on Valentine’s Day, as it is a time when incidents of sexual and domestic violence tend to increase.

Beth Braun, founder of the Esperanza Dance Project, hopes attendees not only enjoy the performance but also understand the message behind it.

“The song is called ‘Break the Chain,’ and it’s about breaking the cycle of sexual violence. It’s an upbeat, powerful piece—strong, fun, and a great way to use movement to speak out,” Braun said.

Middle and high school students will also participate in the dance, adding their voices to the movement.

Organizers encourage community members to attend, support survivors, and take a stand against gender-based violence.

For more information about the Esperanza Dance Project and its mission, visit @esperanzadanceaz on Instagram.